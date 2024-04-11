'Chief Happiness Advisor' introduced to local elementary school

WYOMING, Mich. — The gentle steps of a puppy are new to the hallways at North Godwin Elementary in Wyoming.

Meeka, who's a one-year-old Goldendoodle, is the "Chief Happiness Advisor." Two months into the job, and she's already a big hit with students.

"She's super soft," fifth-grader Drew said. "I get happy when I see Meeka, and I always pet her. My math was super hard. But then Meeka came in and when I take a break with her for a few minutes. Then math became really easy."

Schoolwork is one of many improvements for this fifth grader.

"It feels good to see Meeka because everybody likes to pet. And she feels good to pet when you're sad, mad or angry," Drew added.

Drew's principal is already noticing a difference among other students.

"A couple of students that have had some stress in their life, I really feel like this has been a great opportunity for them. They feel comfortable going to Meeka. They feel comfortable sitting there and relaxing with Meeka and petting her," North Godwin Elementary Principal Steve Minard said.

This opportunity was made possible thanks to a partnership between Priority Health and Canines for Change. The Priority Pups program aims to help reduce anxiety and support learning.

"She'll be throughout the school throughout the day, sometimes she'll be in one classroom might be in another. But her entire goal is to really make sure that students feel comfortable," Priority Health Senior Vice President of Employer Solutions Rick Abbott said.

Research out of Georgia Southern University shows that literacy scores went up among children after reading to dogs.

"My hope is that she can go from classroom to classroom, really making their ability to actively participate in their education far more valuable and beneficial," Abbott added.

"I always give her a lot of hugs, and I always cuddle with her," Hill said.

Priority Pups also has a facility dog in Muskegon School District

