Chicken pox cases reported at GVSU

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A handful of chicken pox cases were reported at Grand Valley State University (GVSU) this week.

A representative of the university tells FOX 17 a small handful of cases were detected at its Allendale and Pew campuses.

We’re told impacted students have received treatment and their classmates have been informed.

GVSU recommends getting vaccinated for chicken pox to those who haven’t yet. Those who have been infected with the disease are asked to wash their hands frequently, stay home and regularly clean high-touch surfaces.

Students who are experiencing symptoms are asked to stop by the Campus Health Center in Allendale or the GVSU Family Health Center in downtown Grand Rapids. Alternatively, call 616-685-7600 (option 3) to talk to a nurse.

Vaccine appointments are available at the health centers listed above, school officials say.

Visit GVSU’s website for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube