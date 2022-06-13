Cherry Health to accept donations for thrift sale to benefit mental health

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Cherry Health is accepting donations that would help bolster mental health.

The health center says donations would benefit one of its programs, Sheldon House, which offers mental health support to Kent County adults.

“Clean and usable” donations will be accepted June 25–26 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Cherry Health says.

Donations that are deemed unacceptable include stuffed animals, hazardous waste, mattresses, tube televisions, cribs, sleeper sofas and car seats.

We’re told donated items will be sold at a thrift sale June 29–30 at 2929 Ottawa Ave. SW. The thrift sale is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on June 29 and from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on June 30.

