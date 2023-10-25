Chef Jenna, nonprofit deliver meals to local families fighting cancer

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — New Day Foundation for Families teamed up with Chef Jenna Wednesday to deliver free meals to local families facing a cancer diagnosis.

Chef Jenna, the owner of Amore Trattoria in Comstock Park, prepared hot meals for ten New Day families in Kent County.

New Day Foundation for Families is nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance, emotional support and grocery support to families throughout Michigan dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

It says cancer patients need more than medicine to survive, and many of them struggle to make ends meet while dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

"If a cancer patient is stressed, they're going to have more inflammation and the medicines won't be working," Julie Nemeth, who does development and partnerships for New Day Foundation, explained. "So really, but partnering with New Day, we are able to provide the best outcomes for patients battling cancer."

Volunteers from HUB International, a privately held insurance brokerage, delivered the delicious Italian meals to each family Wednesday evening.

"It's really surreal, surreal and special for me to be able to help families that have a cancer patient within them," Kaitlyn Lay with HUB International said. "I can't even begin to imagine all that they're going through, but to be able to deliver a warm meal that they don't have to worry about cooking our buying themselves is, it's just really special."

Meal choices included Primavera—pasta and spring vegetables tossed with tomato sauce— Lasagna—with Bolognese sauce, bechamel and cheese— and gluten-free Fiorentina—pounded chicken breast rolled and stuffed with sauteed spinach and smoked fontina cheese topped with vodka sauce.

"Food is my love language and, you know, everyone has their love language but food, giving food to people is mine, "Chef Jenna said. "I just lost my mother-in-law who taught me so many things about food and gave me love through food, so I want to continue to do that in her honor even though it's very close to when she passed. In fact, I just hot home from Italy, but when Julie called me and she's like, 'are we still on?' I'm like, 'absolutely, [she] would have wanted me to, so let's do it.'"

Chef Jenna also manages Food Hugs, a local nonprofit that helps feed community members who need a pick-me-up.

