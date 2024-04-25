Charter Spectrum call center to close in Walker, impacting 240 jobs

WALKER, Mich. — A call center for Charter Spectrum will close in Walker early this summer.

The closure, scheduled for June 29, is expected to impact around 240 jobs.

A company spokesperson released the following statement to FOX 17:

“As part of our ongoing work to serve customers more efficiently, we are transitioning the work done at our Walker call center to other U.S based centers, effective June 29, 2024. Approximately 240 positions will be transitioned into other centers at that time. Affected employees are welcome to apply for any role with the company for which they are qualified.”

Workers are entitled to severance benefits, among them continued salaries, outplacement services, health insurance contributions and more if they do not acquire employment within the company.

Charter Spectrum will continue servicing Michigan customers with field technicians, network personnel and other support roles.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube