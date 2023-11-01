Watch Now
Cedar Springs man dies after being hit by car on I-196

The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday night's serious crash in Calhoun County.
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on I-196 Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened on the eastbound ramp leading to East Beltline Avenue after 8:15 a.m.

We’re told a 63-year-old Cedar Springs man walked near the ramp in search of tools that fell out of his car during a separate crash.

A 47-year-old Grand Rapids woman lost control and hit the man, troopers say.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to MSP. The woman was unhurt.

The crash is still under investigation.

