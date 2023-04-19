Cedar Animal Hospital celebrates 24-hour emergency clinic addition

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Animal Hospital in Cedar Springs hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate its recent expansion.

The animal hospital built a more than 9,000-square-foot urgent care and emergency addition to its building on Gentle Way.

Wednesday’s ceremony included a traditional ribbon-cutting, along with a nontraditional one— featuring a Kent County Sheriff’s Office K9.

According to Dr. Lawrence Nauta, DVM, a co-owner of the hospital, Cedar Animal Hospital had 17,500 patient visits in 2022.

“We have patients come from up north, the U.P.,” Dr. Nauta told FOX 17. “We’ve had patients referred to us from the other emergency clinics all around the state because they’re just overwhelmed with the amount of patients they have. We’ve had patients from Chicago, Indiana, Flint area, certainly, just north of us.”



Cedar Animal Hospital says its new emergency center provides:

Waiting room and digital patient queue to see your pet’s progress

Private exam rooms

Advanced in-house diagnostics— including laboratory, digital radiography, ultrasound, PCR testing and a CT scan

Dedicated exotic space

Self-contained isolation rooms

Large dog space

“We’ve been trying to get to this point for really quite a long time. About five years ago, thought about retiring, didn’t feel very fulfilled doing that and made the decision to come back and try to expand our weekend and evening care for our patients,” Dr. Nauta added.

The practice has around 65-70 employees, but Dr. Nauta expects to grow to 100 or even 120 employees.

The animal hospital is hiring. Click here if you are interested in applying.

