Cascade Township firefighters receive $117K grant from FEMA

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $117,000 to Cascade Township firefighters to help bolster their wellness and safety.

The township says it contributed an additional $5,856, raising the total to $122,971.

“We’re beyond excited to receive this grant, which will help maintain and improve the physical and mental well-being of the members of our department who risk their lives every day to help protect our community,” says Cascade Township Fire Chief Adam Magers. “These funds will help ensure we have a mentally and physically fit fire department that will be able to maintain a high level of service for decades to come.”

We’re told the money will be used to:

Screen firefighters for cancer and other potential health concerns.

Offer rehabilitation services.

Replace outdated fitness equipment.

Schedule wellness evaluations.

Pay for training that will allow the wellness team to become certified fitness trainers.

Data from the National Fire Protection Agency says 135 firefighters died on the job last year, according to township officials.

Cascade Township firefighters are scheduled to begin participating in the new health and wellness program this March.

Visit FEMA’s website for more information on its Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

