KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are investigating after a shooting left a building and multiple cars in Kentwood damaged Monday night.

The Kentwood Police Department says the incident happened before 7 p.m. near Drummond Boulevard and Breton Road.

We’re told no one was hurt and no one has been arrested.

Those with knowledge of the incident are urged to connect with police by calling 616-656-6604. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

