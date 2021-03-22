Car catches fire, engulfing building in flames

WYOMING, Mich. — A huge smoke plume on the south side of metro Grand Rapids captured the attention of drivers and residents.

"I just lost everything. I live here, too. Most of the time, 90% of the days" said Jeff Waffle Grand Rapids Piano and Pool Tables owner. "I don't have any tools, equipment, nothing to continue."

According to Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the fire started in a vehicle parked inside a commercial building on Batt Drive near Claire Avenue. Wyoming crews called for assistance from Grand Rapids and Kentwood.

Wyoming Batt Dr Fire

Video captured by FOX 17 shows crews using a ladder truck to spray water from above.

Wyoming Public Safety is asking people to avoid Division Avenue between 28th Street and Alger Street, along with Plaster Creek from Division Avenue to Buchanan Ave while they work to put out the fire.

Fire crews knocked down the initial fire and will remain on scene to continue monitoring hot spots and continue their investigation.

"The initial investigation indicates that a vehicle being worked on inside of a garage started on fire, which then set the building on fire. The fire reached a neighboring house, causing damage to it. There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire," according to Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

FOX 17 Crews battle a commercial fire on Batt Dr. near Claire Ave. in Wyoming

