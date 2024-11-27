‘Can’t explain it’: Grinch vandalizes Christmas lights display at LMCU Ballpark ahead of opening

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Deputies are investigating after LMCU Ballpark’s Christmas lights display was vandalized Tuesday night.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the incident occurred at around 9 p.m., one day before the light show’s anticipated premiere.

We’re told an adult man walked into the park and dealt “significant damage” to the lights.

“The impact does not end with the damaged lights, because we know our community looks forward to this annual holiday tradition,” the department writes.

William Schrader, a veteran, started the light show in 1998 after leaving the service. His goal was to spread joy around Christmastime. What started with only a few generators grew into a display consisting of millions of lights.

Schrader tells FOX 17 many of those lights were cut with a heavy-duty wire cutter, damaging hundreds of them. Now he is working to have them fixed and replaced.

“There's nothing you can say to a person that … it would take the smiles away from thousands and thousands of people. You know, it's … it's words. Can't explain it,” says Schrader. “We're calling all of our people in, and we hope to be open on Saturday.”

Schrader adds Santa and his helpers will be on hand to welcome children and families — if the show opens this Saturday. The show will then run through Jan. 4.

Those with knowledge related to the vandalism are encouraged to connect with investigators at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube