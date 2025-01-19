'Can't beat it': Lions fans bring the energy at Grand Rapids bar

GRAND RAPIDS — Over 200 fans watched the Detroit Lions play the Washington Commanders at Big E's Sports Grill on East Beltline Avenue in Grand Rapids. Despite the disappointing loss, they made the experience an exhilarating one.

From incredible highs to disappointing lows, fans like Joshua Decker felt all the emotions.



"I'm a little nervous right now. Come on, Goff, let's go. Let's go! Lions, come on," exclaimed Decker.

"We're dealing with this one with alcohol and community," joked Anabel Persons.

However, there was no denying that the atmosphere was electric.

"Exciting! Awesome! It's exciting. You can't you can't beat it," said cousins Roman Riley and Benji Seher.

FOX 17

"I love it, it's just collective. We're all here for one purpose, just a Lions win," said Nick Morris.

For restaurant manager Chase Nicola, it meant all hands on deck.

"This is one of the busiest I've seen our restaurant," Nicola said. "I put on an extra bartender tonight, extra server, couple extra hosts."

Despite the loss, Persons said she'll always support her team.

"We will continue supporting them, even if they have bad seasons down the road. But, yeah, it's exciting to get to have this season and last season in this moment," said Persons.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube