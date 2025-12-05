Cannonsburg Ski & Ride Hill to open on December 12

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cannonsburg Ski & Ride hills are projected to open on Friday, December 12. Season passes for Cannonsburg will start printing Friday, December 5. The opening date for the Cannonsburg Tubing Hill is to be announced at a later date.

Cannonsburg Ski Area is the destination for The Winter Forest lighted walk beginning on Friday, December 5. The woods are filled with lights, holiday scenes, and beloved holiday characters. Visitors are able to take as many trips around the forest as they want during the weekend. Admission is $10 and children 2 and under are free to enter. All tickets must be purchased by 8:00 P.M.



To see live hill conditions, purchase tickets and passes, you can visit the Cannonsburg website.

