Cannonsburg Ski Area opens for the season Friday afternoon

BELMONT, Mich. — Cannonsburg Ski Area opens for the season at 4 p.m. Friday.The company announced its opening day on its website.Season passes can be purchased here.Snow tubing, meanwhile, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. Reservations need to be made online in advance.