Cannonsburg Ski Area opens for the season Friday afternoon

Posted at 7:38 AM, Jan 07, 2022
BELMONT, Mich. — Cannonsburg Ski Area opens for the season at 4 p.m. Friday.

The company announced its opening day on its website.

Season passes can be purchased

Snow tubing, meanwhile, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday. Reservations need to be made online in advance.

