Camper, Travel & RV Show rolls into Grand Rapids for the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show kicks off on Thursday at DeVos Place.

It's the largest RV show in the state with a dozen West Michigan RV dealers representing more than 100 RV lines in over 200,000 square feet of space.

The latest motor homes, fifth wheels, travel trailers, teardrops, fold-downs, and van campers are on display and available for purchase, with financing available right at the show.

You can also shop RV and camping accessories or find the perfect camping or vacation destination with exhibitors representing hundreds of public and private campgrounds, and U.S. and Canadian Resorts.

Over the weekend, attendees can go to free seminars by 'Hutch and Shari of Freedom In A Can' on RV basics for new owners, tips and tricks for visiting National Parks, equipping your RV with solar power, and gourmet camp cooking and baking.

Additionally, people can view an antique RV display by the Tin Can Tourist Club or a VW Bus conversion display from Buses by the Beach.

Patrons attending the show can enjoy an RVer's Pancake Breakfast on Saturday from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Proceeds go to the Cran-Hill Ranch Summer Scholarship Fund. Breakfast cost is $5 for adults, $3 for children.

Dates and Times



Thursday, January 20 | 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, January 21 | Noon - 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 22 | 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 23 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Admission



Adults: $12.00

Multi-Day Ticket:$18.00

Children (6 – 14):$5.00

5 & Under: Free

