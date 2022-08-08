Calvin University receives $1 million grant for research on movies' impact on morals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Calvin University has received a $1 million grant to research the impact that movies have on viewers’ morals. The project is titled “Character Engagement and Moral Understanding in Screen Stories".

Funding for the grant is being provided by the Templeton Religion Trust’s “Art Seeking Understanding” initiative. The project’s director will be Carl Plantinga, a professor of film and media at Calvin University. He also wrote the book Moving Viewers: American Film and Spectator’s Experience.

“Films and film characters can move us deeply, can leave an impression, can imprint themselves into our memories,” said Plantinga. “These stories we see on screens are pervasive and powerful. They aren’t going away, so we are asking ‘is there some way to understand their power on us better and how they might have a positive impact on our lives?’”

Allison Eden will be the project’s co-director. Eden is a professor at Michigan State University. Vanderbilt University psychologist Daniel Levin and film theorist Murray Smith will also work on the project.

Plantinga says that he hopes the project will provide viewers and filmmakers valuable insights. “A movie is what people might call can engine of attention,” said Plantinga. “It’s like you’re on a train track and the conductor takes you down a path where he or she is going to give you a strong impetus to think and feel a certain way about what you are seeing. That can have a marked impact on us.”

