Calling all gear-heads: Metro Cruise '22 is right around the corner!

WYOMING-KENTWOOD, Mich. — Organizers are putting the finishing touches on plans for this year's Metro Cruise, bringing in even more for you to enjoy.

The event has expanded the Woodland Mall area; meaning even more live music, food, activities, and —of course— classic cars.

Both Rogers Plaza and Woodland Mall will have kid-friendly activities including a climbing wall, rock painting, car building kits and more.

Metro Cruise draws about 300,000 people to the area of 28th street. This year it will happen on August 26th and 27th.

They're still looking for volunteers. If interested, check out their website.

See below for event schedule.

ROGERS PLAZA

Friday, August 26th

• 1:00pm - Early Bird merchandise opens – get your Official Metro-Merch first!

• 2:00pm – EVENT OPENS food vendors, kids activities, entertainment

• 2:00pm – Shuttle service courtesy of The Rapid begins between, Rogers Plaza, Wyoming HS, Wyoming KDL Library (see map for route) – free parking, free ride

• 5:30pm – Wyoming High School marching band, west end near Metro-Main Stage

• 6:30pm – Onager band (High energy 80’s rock) on Metro-Main Stage

• 9:00pm – EVENT CLOSES

Saturday, August 27th

• 11:00am – EVENT OPENS food vendors, kids activities, entertainment

• 11:00am – Opening Ceremonies, Community Awards, on Metro-Main Stage

• 11:00am – DYNO testing begins near Metro Way Food Court

• 12:00pm – Hark Up! Band (soul, blues, jazz) on Metro-Main Stage

• 3:00pm – Miss Metro Cruise Finale on Metro-Main Stage – Meet the 10 finalists, see the live voting and crowning of Miss Metro Cruise 2022

• 4:00pm – OFFICIAL CRUISE TIME – wherever you are, take a cruise out on 28th for 1 hour! No parade route, no official start or end locations

• 4:00pm - Cabildo (Latin alternative) on Metro-Main Stage

• 7:00pm – Bootstrap Boys (classic rock hits & lively originals) on Metro-Main Stage

• 9:00pm – EVENT CLOSES

WOODLAND MALL

Friday, August 26th

• 2:00pm – EVENT OPENS food vendors, kids activities, entertainment

• 2:00pm – West Michigan’s largest Antique Fire Truck display opens

• 3:30pm – Whiskey Bound (high energy classic rock & country) on Metro-Main Stage

• 6:30pm – Stolen Horses (country, southern, rock) on Metro-Main Stage

• 9:00pm – EVENT CLOSES

Saturday, August 27th

• 11:00am – EVENT OPENS food vendors, kids activities, entertainment

• 12:00pm – Asamu Johnson & Associates of Blues (blues) on Metro-Main Stage

• 1:00pm – Vehicle Extraction demonstration courtesy of Kentwood FD

• 4:00pm – OFFICIAL CRUISE TIME – wherever you are, take a cruise out on 28th for 1 hour! No parade route, no official start or end locations

• 4:00pm – Devil Elvis Show (Elvis, rockabilly, soul) on Metro-Main Stage

• 7:00pm – Project 90 (best hits of the ‘90’s) on Metro-Main Stage

• 9:00pm – EVENT CLOSES