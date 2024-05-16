Watch Now
CALLING ALL FOODIES! 'Food Truck Fridays' returns to Riverside Park in new location for its 8th year

Posted at 7:27 AM, May 16, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hey Foodies! Food Truck Fridays is making its return to Grand Rapids for its 8th year.

It's an annual event that brings around 50 different food trucks to Riverside Park throughout the 11 weeks its hosted.

Participating trucks include:

  • Airborne Burritos
  • Airborne Melts
  • Around Baking Co.
  • Being Cheesy
  • Big Mike's Kettle Corn
  • Boujee Bowls
  • Casa de los Abuelos
  • Cheezy Duz It
  • Crepes by the Lakes
  • Daddy's Dough
  • Desi's Tropical Snow
  • Dolce Mini Cakes
  • Dune Buggy
  • El Caribe
  • El Globo
  • El Jalapeno
  • Fire and Rice
  • Furniture City Creamery
  • Kitchen 55
  • Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids
  • Kool Breeze
  • La Rotisserie
  • Lazy Man BBQ
  • Lone Star Lemonade
  • Los Jalapenos #1
  • Los Pinches Tacos
  • Luna Bella
  • MI Froyo
  • Motor Mouth
  • Neko Taiyaki
  • Ohana Hawaiian Ice
  • Olly's Donuts
  • On the Roll
  • Outlaw Roasted Corn #3
  • Patty Matters
  • Pig Out on the Fly
  • Pizza MI
  • Pressed in Time
  • Red Hot GR
  • Roberts Brothers BBQ
  • Roll Call
  • Saladino Smoke
  • Sanse Filipino
  • Specialty Cheesecakes Underground Cookie Club
  • Stella's Ice Cream
  • Street Frites
  • Sweet Racks & Smokin' Butts
  • Tacos Mexico
  • Tacos y Antojitos el Norteñito
  • Tamales Mary
  • Taquero Mucho
  • Taste of Toya's World
  • Thai Cottage Cuisine
  • Two Bones BBQ
  • Waffle Stix

New this year, there will be live music or radio sponsors each night for entertainment. Performers include "Moonshot", "Denise Davis & Band", "Out of Favor Boys" and Thunder 107.3 Radio Station, among others.

Other features include merchant vendors, a beer tent and nonprofit sponsors.

This year, the event will be held in the spot of the old little league fields (2900 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI), instead of its previous location at the park. Its new home will provide more nearby parking options for attendees and a larger space for food trucks.

Food Truck Fridays will run 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday from May 17 to July 26.

