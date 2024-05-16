CALLING ALL FOODIES! 'Food Truck Fridays' returns to Riverside Park in new location for its 8th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hey Foodies! Food Truck Fridays is making its return to Grand Rapids for its 8th year.
It's an annual event that brings around 50 different food trucks to Riverside Park throughout the 11 weeks its hosted.
Participating trucks include:
New this year, there will be live music or radio sponsors each night for entertainment. Performers include "Moonshot", "Denise Davis & Band", "Out of Favor Boys" and Thunder 107.3 Radio Station, among others.
Other features include merchant vendors, a beer tent and nonprofit sponsors.
This year, the event will be held in the spot of the old little league fields (2900 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI), instead of its previous location at the park. Its new home will provide more nearby parking options for attendees and a larger space for food trucks.
Food Truck Fridays will run 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday from May 17 to July 26.