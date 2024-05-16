CALLING ALL FOODIES! 'Food Truck Fridays' returns to Riverside Park in new location for its 8th year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hey Foodies! Food Truck Fridays is making its return to Grand Rapids for its 8th year.

It's an annual event that brings around 50 different food trucks to Riverside Park throughout the 11 weeks its hosted.

Participating trucks include:



Airborne Burritos

Airborne Melts

Around Baking Co.

Being Cheesy

Big Mike's Kettle Corn

Boujee Bowls

Casa de los Abuelos

Cheezy Duz It

Crepes by the Lakes

Daddy's Dough

Desi's Tropical Snow

Dolce Mini Cakes

Dune Buggy

El Caribe

El Globo

El Jalapeno

Fire and Rice

Furniture City Creamery

Kitchen 55

Kona Ice of West Grand Rapids

Kool Breeze

La Rotisserie

Lazy Man BBQ

Lone Star Lemonade

Los Jalapenos #1

Los Pinches Tacos

Luna Bella MI Froyo

Motor Mouth

Neko Taiyaki

Ohana Hawaiian Ice

Olly's Donuts

On the Roll

Outlaw Roasted Corn #3

Patty Matters

Pig Out on the Fly

Pizza MI

Pressed in Time

Red Hot GR

Roberts Brothers BBQ

Roll Call

Saladino Smoke

Sanse Filipino

Specialty Cheesecakes Underground Cookie Club

Stella's Ice Cream

Street Frites

Sweet Racks & Smokin' Butts

Tacos Mexico

Tacos y Antojitos el Norteñito

Tamales Mary

Taquero Mucho

Taste of Toya's World

Thai Cottage Cuisine

Two Bones BBQ

Waffle Stix

New this year, there will be live music or radio sponsors each night for entertainment. Performers include "Moonshot", "Denise Davis & Band", "Out of Favor Boys" and Thunder 107.3 Radio Station, among others.

Other features include merchant vendors, a beer tent and nonprofit sponsors.

This year, the event will be held in the spot of the old little league fields (2900 Monroe Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI), instead of its previous location at the park. Its new home will provide more nearby parking options for attendees and a larger space for food trucks.

Food Truck Fridays will run 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday from May 17 to July 26.