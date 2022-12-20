'Call if you can, text if you can’t': Text to 911 now available in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you have an emergency, you can now text 911 in Kent County.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office and the Grand Rapids Police Department announced that text to 911 is now available throughout Kent County.

It will allow those in need of emergency services to contact 911 when they are unable to place a voice call.

“The ability to reach 911 in the event of an emergency is critically important. The text-to-911 service is a great resource that we’ve added to better serve the citizens of Kent County by ensuring direct access when voice communication is not possible,” explained Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young.

To contact emergency services via text, just type 911 in the “TO” field of your mobile device and type your message into the message field.

Police say it’s important to make every effort to start the text message by providing the best location information you can.

Photos and videos sent via text will not go through.

“Adding text to 911 is important for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have speech impairments,” said Chief Eric Winstrom. “It is also effective in situations where talking out loud could compromise the caller’s safety such as a domestic violence situation, a home invasion in progress, or someone being held against their will.”

Officials say to only text 911 when a voice call is not possible. They say a voice call is still the best and fastest way to contact 911.

