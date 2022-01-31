Watch
Caledonia women raise money for breast cancer research by running

Posted at 3:41 PM, Jan 31, 2022
CALEDONIA, Mich. — Three women from Caledonia plan to run the length of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula in an effort to raise funds supporting breast cancer research.

The women are Becky Bravata, Lieschen Jacobs, and Liz Burnis. The run will start on June 4, 2022, at the Michigan-Indiana border with the runners planning to reach Mackinac Bridge by June 11, 2022.

For the run to be completed in the estimated time frame the women must travel roughly 40 to 50 miles daily for a distance of over 300 miles.

Sources report that more than 3.8 million women in the U.S. have experience with breast cancer “Clinical research to advance the treatment and our understanding of this disease continues to require our attention,” says Burnis. “We are dedicating our miles to those women who have fought so hard through their journey with breast cancer.”

Bravata, Jacobs, and Burnis plan to start in Sturgis and travel through Galesburg, Caledonia, Howard City, Ashton, Manton, Kalkaska, Petoskey and finish in Mackinaw City.

All three runners are seeking donations and corporate sponsorships at this time. Those interested in learning more can do so by emailing Border2Bridge@gmail.com.

