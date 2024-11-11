Caledonia High School honors those among them who've served

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Today is Veterans Day -- A day to honor those who are now or have served in America's military.

And a local high school is paying tribute with a very unique memorial.

On the eve of Veterans Day, Caledonia High School honored several of their own – Those who've gone on to serve.

"We have the final dedication of a memorial honoring our CHS graduates and community members who have served our country," said Heather Tornes, teacher at Caledonia.

The memorial was the idea of Caledonia grad and current Airforce ROTC member, Brody Woodwyk.

"I was brought along with Miss Tornes to an armed forces luncheon in Grand Rapids, and one of the challenges that the speakers kind of gave to the students there was to go back to their communities and implement something that would memorialize the veterans who served," Woodwyk explained.

Still symbols of service accompanied by a moving memorial, a screen with a database now shows Caledonia grads and local community members who’ve served.

"It's cool to go through, read their stories, know what wars or conflicts they served in, and learn more about it as I'm going into the Air Force," says Woodwyk.

Patrick Gillies is a Marine and a Caledonia grad who says the gesture helps underline what each veteran has done for the community and our country.

"We need to recognize our veterans who didn't make it back home and made the ultimate sacrifice. And this is just a great way for the community to show that we care," Gillies told FOX 17

The dedication didn't feature only young servicepeople.

Vietnam Vet Gary Bloemers shared his experiences.

"When I came back, there weren't ticker tape parades or anything like that,” he remembered. “There was a whole different scenario. And now veterans are being recognized"

He's thrilled the memorial exists.

"I challenge you to find a vet and thank them for their service,” Bloemers issued. “I know they will appreciate it, because I do"

For Brody, the day was a moment of pride and gratitude; having created another way to never forget.

"To see all these veterans here, it means a lot to know that they're supporting the project and that they appreciate the project."

