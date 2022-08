CALEDONIA, Mich. — Deep Roots Produce in Caledonia showcased the design Wednesday for its 2022 corn maze.

The maze is dedicated to the classic movie Happy Gilmore.

Deep Roots Produce

Deep Roots says it is ten acres with three trails that vary in length and difficulty.

Tickets come with a punch card and map to help you find all 12 checkpoints.

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

The corn maze is set to be open through Halloween.

