Byron Center man charged for soliciting teens for self-harm images

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Byron Center man is facing a federal charge for allegedly targeting teenagers online, coercing them into sharing disturbing photos. The suspect was identified through a tip submitted to Michigan's OK2SAY program, a nationally recognized student safety initiative now in its tenth year of operation.

Eric Terrell, 28, allegedly engaged in explicit discussions with several minors on social media platforms, including Discord and Instagram.

According to documents filed in federal court, Terrell encouraged one teenager to carve his name into her skin, and then share photos.

An anonymous tip to OK2SAY in January initiated an investigation that revealed shocking details. Eventually, Terrell allegedly admitted to FBI investigators that he knew he was speaking to people who were underage on the social media platforms.

The court documents say chat logs reviewed by investigators suggested Terrell was speaking with more than 28 people who identified themselves as being under the age of 18, some as young as 13.

“I may seem sweet and innocent but I promise my tastes are much darker than my personalityyyy,” Terrell allegedly said in one chat message to a teen.

“I want to hurt you, I want you to hurt yourself, I'm going to embarrass you privately, public anything I want, whatever I feel like at any given time. You are playing a very dangerous gameee.” [sic]

If convicted, Terrell faces 15 to 30 years in prison.

He will be in court Tuesday. How his case will proceed will then be determined.

OK2SAY empowers students throughout the entire state of Michigan to confidentially report criminal activities or threatening behaviors directed at students, schools and school employees.

Since its inception in 2014, the program has received more than 63,709 tips, according to administrator Mary Drew.

They saw a 20% increase in the number of tips coming in from 2022 to 2023.

“We’re always trying to encourage kids to talk to a trusted adult, but we know, for whatever reason, maybe a trusted adult isn't available,” Drew explained Monday.

“Really, what we're trying to do is prevent bad things from happening, and identify issues quickly and address them efficiently.”

In looking at Kent County specifically, their school resource officers received 893 tips in 2024.

One hundred thirty-seven of them came through the OK2SAY program, while 680 stem directly from students or staff members.

“These tips are a vital tool in maintaining a safe learning environment. Over the years, information provided by students, staff and community members has helped save lives and allowed deputies to intervene before situations escalate into major incidents,” Sgt. Scott Dietrich, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, told FOX 17 Monday.

Byron Center man charged for soliciting teens for self-harm images

“We encourage students, parents and school staff to continue speaking up if they see or hear something concerning. Every tip plays a role in keeping our schools safe.”

Anyone can submit an anonymous tip through OK2SAY's website HERE.

You can also text a tip to 652729 (OK2SAY) or call it in to (855) 565-2729.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube