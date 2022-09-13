Byron Center High School students being educated on distracted, impaired driving via virtual reality

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — West Michigan teens got behind the wheel in a simulated experience, learning the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

The program was taught through an international program called the "Save a Life Tour."

The "Save a Life Tour" has been within Michigan schools over the last four years, placing emphasis on dangerous driving habits, speeding, alcohol or drug usage and even cell phones.

The goal of the program is to teach teens the potential deadly consequences from poor decisions while driving.

It's a teen-driver-safety program by the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the Michigan Transportation Improvement Association.

The program uses both virtual and visual presentation as well as interactive demonstration to educate.

The focus includes driver experience including improper driver behavior, safety restraints, impaired driving, distracted driving and motorcycle awareness.

The program visited Byron Center High School on Sept. 13 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

