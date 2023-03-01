Butterfly, moth exhibit opens at Frederik Meijer Gardens

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — More than 60 butterfly and moth species from around the world will fly within the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory for its new exhibit.

On Wednesday, the 'Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming' opened to the public at Frederik Meijer Gardens.

The two month exhibit offers the opportunity for guests to dig deep in the details for an up-close experience.

Did you know the newly hatched caterpillars of some butterfly species are only about 2 millimeters in length—smaller than a grain of rice? Did you know a butterfly’s wings are covered in fragile, microscopic scales, overlapping like roof shingles—200 to 600 per square millimeter?

The 85-degree tropical conservatory will be filled with thousands of exotic butterflies, from tropical regions across the globe. The large variety of species make this exhibition exciting and colorful. Throughout, butterflies can be seen drinking nectar from flowering plants and feeding stations, congregating among stream beds, and flying freely.

Approximately 800 chrysalides will be delivered to Meijer Gardens weekly. Visitors can watch the chrysalides and cocoons being placed in the Observation Station, where the unique creatures transform and take their first flight.

The exhibition runs from March 1 to April 30 during daylight hours only.

Admission is included with the price of a normal ticket. You can purchase them here.

Butterflies are Blooming is for all ages. in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden. The Children’s Garden Information Center also offers a variety of daily activities.