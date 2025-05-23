Bus-ling Tails: Byron Center mother-son duo drives dog bus to success

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A unique business venture has turned a passion for pups into a thriving enterprise for a mother-son team in Byron Center. The Wagging Riders Dog Bus, co-owned by 14-year-old Aleksander Slott and his mother, Amy Oostveen, is filling a niche need by offering dog owners a convenient way to ensure their furry friends get plenty of exercise and socialization.

The concept is straightforward: the duo picks up dogs from clients' homes, takes them to a park for about 45 minutes of play, and then returns them, all while ensuring the dogs have a tail-wagging good time.

“It's not about the money,” Slott said. “It's just really about having fun and doing my dream and just being with dogs.”

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Aleksander Slott

The business began as a simple dog-walking service.

"One day, my aunt sent us a video about this girl in Alaska called Mo Mountain Mutts, who also does a dog bus. And then I showed it to my mom. I was like, 'I think we should do this.' She was like, 'Let's try it,'" said Slott.

The team can fit up to 18 dogs on the bus at a time.

"We service over 70 dogs per week right now," Oostveen noted. "We have so many people in different communities that want us to get there. So, we want to get there too."

Oostveen said its beneficial for both the pups and their parents.

Alina Hauter/FOX 17 Amy Oostveen

"The more dogs are socialized, the better pets, and the better animals they are based on behavior. Which means the better families can run, the more efficient, you know, parents can be," said Oostveen.

Clients like Christie Chapin, who uses a wheelchair, find the service invaluable.

"It gives Maddie what she needs in her life, but I can still maintain a dog this way," Chapin said about her dog Madison's routine bus outings. "She's like a member of our family."

For Kim Smith, who owns three huskies, the service is a weekly necessity.

"Just the idea of them coming to your house and picking them up, that's just awesome," Smith remarked. "They are great people. Not just a great business, but they're great people, and you know they care."

Alina Hauter/FOX 17

The business is more than just a job to Slott; it's a chance to work with the people and pups he loves.

"I mean, most people, their moms work while they're at school, and then they come home, they make their self dinner, and they don't really see their parents a lot. But I get to be with my mom and dad every day doing this, and then with my dad, I help him out his business as well," Slott said.

It's a proud moment for Oostveen.

"He's taken responsibility for investments of things that the business needed, business cards, understanding profits and losses, understanding expenses, and he's been excited about it," said Oostveen.

"I get to do my dream every day," Slott added. "I want to be an entrepreneur. My mom, my dad, my grandparents, they're all entrepreneurs. They all have their own businesses. And I just really want to take after that. I think it's really cool doing that."

Bus-ling Tails: Byron Center mother-son duo drives dog bus to success

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube