Burton Street in Wyoming to close next week for water main reconstruction

WYOMING, Mich. — Burton Street between Burlingame Avenue and Clyde Park Avenue will be closed next week to accommodate a pair of reconstruction projects, according to the City of Wyoming.

We’re told the aforementioned road will be closed starting Monday, May 17 and is expected to last seven days.

The City says all traffic will be redirected to 28th Street as water main reconstruction takes place.

“We’re working with two separate contractors on this project to coordinate a closure that lessens the impact on businesses and people who travel on Burton,” says Russ Henckel, assistant director of public works. “It’s important for people who use Burton for their commutes to find an alternative route during this short project.”

