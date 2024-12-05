Burek, a Bosnian pastry, sold for the first time at a West Michigan Walmart

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Packed into a refrigerated display case in the frozen foods section at the Walmart on 28th Street, sits a new addition to the store: Burek.

The savory Bosnian pastry — currently priced at $7.94 — marks the first time a Bosnian-American supplier has put their products the superstore, not only in West Michigan but in all of America.

"I am so proud a piece of our heritage is in the biggest retailer in the world," said Edin Sprecic, co-founder and owner of Burek etc., a Wyoming-based food manufacturer.

Shortly after starting the business two years ago, Sprecic reached out to Walmart in an effort to put his pastries — filled with ground beef and onions, cheese, potatoes and other options — in the public eye.

After countless applications were completed, inspections were passed and licenses were secured, Burek etc.'s flaky, frozen products are now on Walmart's shelves.

"I can't even believe it," Sprecic said. "It's a dream come true."

"We had the business demand and we had the supply," said Vanessa Bennett, store manager at the 28th Street location. "It's a crunchy, crispy phyllo dough that feels like a warm hug and it's delicious."

Bennett says Cascade Township has connections to Bosnia and the violence its people have seen over their history: One of her coworkers survived a concentration camp. Sprecic lived through war and sought refuge in Germany in 1995 before coming to America in 1997 — a first-generation immigrant.

"It's people's lives we're talking about," Bennett said. "We're changing Edin's life as we speak right now."

"It's also giving back to my associates," she added. "To see the food they make, day in and day out — a tradition they have and share with their family — I can know they're going to take pride in working here because we listen to them."

In addition to the Cascade Township Walmart, Sprecic's products are also sold at Gordon Food Service. He'd like for burek to become as popular as burgers or pizza.

"My passion was always to make food," Sprecic said. "Bosnian cuisine is rich in tradition and taste."

