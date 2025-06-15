Buell Motorcycles revives iconic brand in Michigan with new models and adds jobs

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Forty years after becoming an iconic brand, Buell Motorcycles is revving up production in Cascade Township and preparing to introduce two new models, generating more jobs in the process.

Buell CEO Bill Melvin, passionate about motorcycles, eagerly seized the opportunity to purchase and relaunch the famed brand. "We were able to get the brand back and relaunch Buell in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 2021," Melvin said.

The rebirth of Buell benefits from Grand Rapids’ supportive manufacturing environment, including access to skilled engineers and local suppliers.

Buell is gearing up to add the Super Touring and Super Cruiser motorcycles to its lineup. Melvin expressed excitement over witnessing the evolution from concept to construction within the factory, particularly with the test certification bikes soon ready for dispatch. "This one's exciting, this is one of the test certification bikes that's going out next week," he noted.

To accommodate the new models, Buell plans to create 50 jobs within the next six months, plus 50 more over three years, with an average hourly wage exceeding $26. Melvin shared, "As we've been ramping up for the super cruiser, we've added an amazing team and brought in a lot of great talent here to the factory in Grand Rapids. People are coming from all over the country to join us and be part of the team."

In May, Buell received a $972,000 grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to support their $18.5 million expansion. Matt McCauley, MEDC Senior VP of Regional Development, emphasized the importance of maximizing American production to benefit the local supply chain network.

"They're very interested in maximizing American production, and part of that is ensuring that their supply chain is as close to them as possible. So certainly, there will be added benefit to this project, to the supply chain network, not only in West Michigan, but Michigan as a whole," McCauley stated.

Buell's commitment to local production not only fosters jobs within its facility but also supports nearby suppliers, which provide many parts and components.

Melvin expressed pride in the resurgence of the famous motorcycles, aiming to attract a younger customer base who desire energetic, performance-based products while supporting American jobs.

"The excitement behind our brand is strong. We are bringing in the younger consumer who wants something fun, energetic, and performance-based. And a lot of those younger consumers do want to support American jobs," he said.

Full production of the two new models is set to begin this fall.

