Buddy the Elf, trumpets and Tootsie Rolls: Sights and sounds from Wyoming's Santa Parade

WYOMING, Mich. — On a chilly Saturday morning, the Santa Parade again returned to Division Avenue for a mile full of holiday cheer and candy.

Presented by the South Kent Chamber of Commerce, the annual parade featured marching bands from area high schools, including Godwin Heights, Kelloggsville and Wyoming.

FOX 17's Janice Allen served as the grand marshal.

First responders and local businesses also filled the parade route, which ran from the 34th Street Mall to the corner of 44th Street and Division Avenue.

As is tradition, Santa and his sleigh rounded out the slow-moving, very merry procession, meeting Mrs. Claus at the end of the parade route.

"The parade is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to engage with residents, showcase their creativity, and spread holiday joy," the South Kent Chamber of Commerce said in a release.

