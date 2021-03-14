Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

3 injured in shooting at Grand Rapids party store; suspect still at large

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Police tape up outside the party store following the shooting
HALL STREET PARTY STORE SHOOTING
Posted at 6:33 AM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 11:39:39-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shooting happened overnight at Hall Street Party Store in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened just before midnight Sunday.

Three people were injured according to Grand Rapids Police Department, but none have life-threatening injuries. One was wounded in the arm and two in the legs.

GRPD is still looking for the suspect in the shooting.

If you know anything call police at (616) 456-3380 or make an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time