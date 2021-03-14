3 injured in shooting at Grand Rapids party store; suspect still at large

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shooting happened overnight at Hall Street Party Store in Grand Rapids.

The shooting happened just before midnight Sunday.

Three people were injured according to Grand Rapids Police Department, but none have life-threatening injuries. One was wounded in the arm and two in the legs.

GRPD is still looking for the suspect in the shooting.

If you know anything call police at (616) 456-3380 or make an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.