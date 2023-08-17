Box truck catches fire during crash

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police are investigating the cause of a fiery crash involving a box truck early Thursday morning.

FOX 17 was alerted to it around 4:30 a.m. Our crews found first responders working on the incident on Clyde Park Ave near 56th St.

FOX 17 / Andrew Gajeski

Reports from Wyoming PD say the people inside the vehicles suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the truck is a total loss because of the fire.

FOX 17 / Andrew Gajeski

While there, we were able to see a broken street lamp in the road, but it's not clear yet how that factored into the crash.

Updates to this situation will be shared as they become available.