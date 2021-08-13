Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park welcomes white rhinos

ALTO, Mich. — Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park’s new wing is now open and with it comes an exciting animal addition.

The park in Alto says the crown jewel of its new north wing is its white rhinoceroses and their new, state-of-the-art enclosure.

Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park said they waited more than a year to get the white rhinos and are thrilled they have finally arrived.

The north wing also features small-clawed otters, a bat cave and a new playground.

The public is invited to come explore the north wing and check out the park’s new white rhinos.

