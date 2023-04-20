Watch Now
Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park mourns loss of beloved giraffe

Posted at 12:03 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 12:03:20-04

BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park is mourning the loss of one of its giraffes.

Boulder Ridge says Tucker, one of the park’s beloved giraffes, was found unresponsive early Monday and passed away a short time later.

tucker 1.jpg

According to Boulder Ridge, the autopsy report pointed to sudden heart failure, despite Tucker having shown no previous signs of poor health.

The park says they were shocked by Tucker's passing. Giraffes are known for having the highest blood pressure of any animal species.

tucker 4.jpg

Tucker was born on December 1, 2009.

The 13-year-old giraffe became a popular part of Boulder Ridge, and the park says he will be remembered as the "big guy" who would gently snag a lettuce leaf from the hands of anyone within reach.

tucker 3.jpg

