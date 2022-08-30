'Boosters against COVID-19 is really important': Pediatrician recommends boosting kids for back-to-school

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As school begins, students are back in close quarters with each other.

With this being the first time in two years without COVID restrictions, doctors are sharing the importance of getting kids boosted against COVID-19.

As we turn from summer with warm weather and plenty of opportunity to spend time outdoors, to fall and winter — when more time is spent inside, getting your kids boosted is important to help prevent contagious spread. That's according to Helen DeVos Pediatric Infectious Disease Pediatrican Dr. Rosemary Olivero.

"I do think that getting boosters against COVID-19 is really important," said Helen DeVos Children's Hospital Pediatric Infectious Disease Pediatrican Dr. Rosemary Olivero.

Dr. Rosemary Olivero said immunity from the vaccine and natural infection of COVID-19 does not last forever, but there are benefits to stay up-to-date.

"We do know that if you can stay up to date on your boosters, meaning you're getting them at the minimum interval that they're recommended or authorized, so for most people, that's going to be five months from your last dose, that your likelihood of contracting COVID does appear to be lower, and then that risk of being really sick from COVID is going to really dramatically decrease," said Dr. Olivero.

When it comes to kids who she said have generally fared better with the illness, the booster can take away the possibility that they're even going to become positive or symptomatic.

"Really timing it to right before school, right, as the school year begins, knowing that a lot of kids are going to be in close quarters with a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 circulating around, yes, it makes a whole lot of sense to get that vaccine booster right before school starts at the beginning of the school year," said Dr. Olivero.

Dr. Olivero said it's best to consult your child's doctor about the best timing for the vaccines or any COVID boosters.

"It depends on a lot of different factors, and it's a lot to digest, so of course, always use your pediatrician, have a conversation about the pros and cons of each approach, and we're really here to help kind of weed through all of this information and help you make the best decisions for your children," said Dr. Olivero.

Dr. Olivero said all of this applies to flu shots as well.