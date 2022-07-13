Grand Rapids man found dead in Plainfield Twp, ruled accidental

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies investigated what they say is an accidental death in Plainfield Township.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says a man was found unresponsive in the Grand River near Konkle Drive and Jupiter Avenue before 12 a.m. on July 12.

We’re told authorities found the 76-year-old Grand Rapids man dead when they arrived.

Deputies say there was no evidence of a struggle when the body was found.

Following an autopsy, the man’s death was determined to have been the result of an accidental drowning, the sheriff’s office tells us.

Deputies say Rockford Ambulance and the Plainfield Township Fire Department assisted in the case.

