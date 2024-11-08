Body found after 'suspicious' storage facility fire

KENTWOOD, Mich. — What started as reports of multiple storage units on fire has turned into a death investigation after a body was found amongst the wreckage.

Kentwood Police and Fire Departments issued a joint press release Friday morning, saying the fire was reported just after 10:45 p.m. Thursday at Broadmoor Self Storage, on Broadmoor Ave, just north of 44th St SE.

Smoke from one building led them to a fire in several units.

The fire was knocked down, revealing the person's body.

The cause and how the body came to be inside are under investigation. Officials calling the discovery suspicious until the cause of death and identity can be determined.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616.656.6580. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or Silent Observer.

