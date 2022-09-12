Blitz Boss nominees: Week 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — FOX 17 Blitz viewers now have the chance to vote for The Bliz Boss for Week 3 of the high school football season. Voting can be done on the FOX 17 Blitz Twitter.

One of the nominees is Kellen Russel-Dixon from Catholic Central, who had 13 carries, 84 yards, two touchdowns, and an important two-point conversion when competing against Cedar Springs.

Another nominee is Tim Kloska from West Catholic, who last Friday had four touchdowns, 22 carries, and 138 total yards when competing against Spring Lake.

The final nominee is Dom Jacobs from Constantine, who last week had 11 carries, 214 yards, and three touchdowns when competing against Lawton.

Viewers can vote for Week 3’s The Blitz Boss on FOX 17 Blitz's Twitter.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube