Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Blaze seriously damages Texas Roadhouse in Grandville

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Robin Nae Veldman
Firefighters battle flames at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant in Grandville late Saturday night.
GRANDVILLE FIRE 08012021
Posted at 9:39 AM, Aug 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-01 09:54:28-04

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A fire late Saturday night left a popular eatery seriously damaged.

At 9:40 p.m. Saturday, the Grandville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 4381 Canal Ave. SW, located across 44th Street SW from the RiverTown Crossings shopping mall.

Grandville firefighters were joined by the Wyoming Fire Department in extinguishing the blaze.

There were no injuries.

The fire's cause remains under investigation by the Grandville Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time