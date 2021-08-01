Blaze seriously damages Texas Roadhouse in Grandville

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A fire late Saturday night left a popular eatery seriously damaged.

At 9:40 p.m. Saturday, the Grandville Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant at 4381 Canal Ave. SW, located across 44th Street SW from the RiverTown Crossings shopping mall.

Grandville firefighters were joined by the Wyoming Fire Department in extinguishing the blaze.

There were no injuries.

The fire's cause remains under investigation by the Grandville Fire Department.