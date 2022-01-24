Blandford Nature Center shares update on missing Bobcat

BLANDFORD, Mich. — Blandford Nature Center says Artemis, a bobcat that went missing in December, has been spotted multiple times in Blandford.

According to a Facebook post, Artemis has been spotted on trail cameras in Blandford. The nature center says they have been setting live traps and checking them regularly but close them in extreme cold so that Artemis is not in danger of freezing.

Although the elusive bobcat has been seen checking out the traps a few times she has not entered them.

Those with sightings of Artemis or other bobcats are encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department non-emergency line at (616) 456-3400.

