'Bikes at ArtPrize' to bring guided tours, free repairs to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize 2.0 is underway in Grand Rapids, and while many people head downtown for the art, there are many more offerings to enjoy while there.

FOX 17 Weekend Morning News was joined by David and Sarah Hopson from Biked to tell us about their "Bikes at Artprize" event.

As part of the ArtPrize 2023 festivities, Biked will be offering a slate of events on Saturday, September 16th and September 30th at the ArtPrize Oasis located at 555 Monroe Avenue NW.

On both days:



10:00 - 11:00 AM

Bike Care 101 Community Class

11:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Cyclists Workshop & Hang Out (Mechanics available for free basic repairs and consultations PLUS a bike decorating station for kids!!!)

4:00 - 6:00 PM

Guided bike tours of ArtPrize



Biked is on a mission to become the go-to service provider for all types of bikes and has a passion for the people who ride them.

In service to the entire cycling community, Biked announces its partnership with ArtPrize.

The events are a collaboration between Biked, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition (GGRBC), and UpCycle Bikes.

