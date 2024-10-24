Biker dies, pickup driver hurt in Wyoming crash

WYOMING, Mich. — The driver of a pickup was hospitalized and a motorcyclist died when the two collided Wednesday morning.

Wyoming Police Department announced the investigation into the crash on social media, saying the 43-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of 52nd ST SW and Ivanrest Ave SW,

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, say police, but what led up to the collision is still under scrutiny.

