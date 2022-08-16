Beloved Comstock Park varsity basketball coach passes away

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Staff and students at Comstock Park Public Schools (CPPS) are mourning the loss of a beloved varsity basketball coach.

Coach Tyler Edwards of Comstock Park High School passed away earlier in the week, according to the school district.

We’re told Edwards made a substantial impact in the one year he spent with the school district.

CPPS says Edwards sincerely cared for those around him and always made time for students.

The school system issued the following statement in response to the tragic news:

“Words cannot express the loss we feel by the passing of Coach Tyler Edwards. Tyler invested whole heartedly in our kids, families and community. His genuine care for others and his infectious smile will live forever in the many lives he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Edwards Family and his girlfriend, Ms. Kayla Brooks.”

Edwards grew up in Flint before playing basketball, and eventually coaching, at Alma College, school officials tell us.

CPPS says grief counselors are on hand for those who need them.

