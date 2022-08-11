BBB West Michigan warns of riskiest back-to-school scams amidst shopping rush

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The rush to buy school supplies is underway as the first day of school quickly approaches.

With that, the Better Business Bureau serving West Michigan is warning consumers of what to look out for.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said online purchase scams are the top spot for riskiest to consumers, making up just 37% of all reported scams.

According to their scam tracker, almost 3/4 of people affected reported monetary loss.

How can you make sure you don't fall victim when back-to-school shopping?

The BBB said to beware of 'too good to be true' deals.

If you see free or very low prices on hard to find items, it's probably a scam.

They said scammers look to take advantage of consumers who are desperate for certain supplies.

"This year, we really encourage people to shop early, and that is because we're seeing those shipping delays, and those product shortages," said Better Business Bureau Communications Specialist Katie Grevious. "When you find something that you like, and maybe that pricing is really great, compare it with other prices or other well known stores to make sure that you truly are getting a deal, and that it's not a deal that's too good to be true," she said.

Some additional tips include:

Do your homework. Learn more about the seller by looking them up on BBB.org. Do not rely on reviews from the company’s website.

Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media sites. Many sketchy retailers advertise great deals or trendy clothing that don’t measure up to the promotional hype.

Finish your shopping early. With supply shortages and high prices, there will be a large number of shoppers all looking for the same products. Start early and finish early so you are not in a hurry, allowing you to avoid higher prices or being enticed by a bad deal.

Research big ticket items. Before purchasing any major item, research the brand and check the product's warranties. Only shop with businesses you know and trust to ensure you’re getting a quality product and good customer service.

Check the site's security. If the site is secure, its URL should start with “https://” and include a lock icon on the purchase page. Only enter payment information on secure sites.

Read the fine print. Look for the return policy; although many online orders can be returned for a full refund, others have restocking fees. Some items cannot be returned; know before you buy.

The BBB adds paying by credit card is important to give an extra layer of protection, offering you the opportunity to dispute any charges if the transaction goes bad.

"If you do end up falling for a scam, or you do end up giving you know your money to a scammer, they can go ahead, reimburse you and then fight with that scammer in the background, and you don't have to worry about it," said Grevious.

When you are online shopping, if you find a suspicious website or email, the BBB is asking you to report it through its scam tracker.

You can also check the scam tracker list for find information on potential fraudulent websites or emails you find suspicious.