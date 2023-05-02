Bark for the Park event to be held at Kellogg Woods Park on May 18

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The City of Kentwood has announced that it will be hosting an event to raise funds for new amenities at the dog park at Kellogg Woods Park. Bark for the Park will be held on Thursday, May 18 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Kellogg Woods Park.

Visitors and their dogs will be able to explore a variety of local pet vendors and community booths, including veterinary clinics and the Wyoming Police K9 unit. There will also be a pet craft station, photo booth, and dog agility course. A doggy fashion show will be held at 6:30 p.m.

Dune Buggy and Underground Cookie Club food trucks will be on-site with burgers, fries, ice cream sandwiches, and beverages available to purchase.

T-shirts will be available to purchase at the Kentwood Parks and Recreation tent. A doggie bag filled with dog treats and other favors will also be available for guests to take home.

Bark for the Park will be free to attend. Donations will be accepted throughout the event. The funds raised at this year’s event will go towards purchasing a shade structure at the park.

“The dog park at Kellogg Woods Park is a unique amenity we’re proud to be able to offer the dogs and dog lovers in our community,” said Spencer McKellar, the City of Kentwood’s lead recreation program coordinator. “This event is a fun opportunity to gather together to showcase this space to the community and raise money to ensure it remains a premier canine hangout for years to come.”

Bark for the Park will be held on May 18. More information on the event can be found on the City of Kentwood’s website.

