Back-to-school fundraiser aims to address food insecurity, stock emergency food pantry

KENTWOOD, Mich. — With back-to-school on the horizon, Woodland Mall and the Salvation Army are partnering up to help local students get ready.

The event "Fuel for School" is serving as a fundraiser to help the nonprofit's emergency food pantry.

Fueling the mind and body is the focus for this back-to-school celebration.

While there will be a variety of activities for all ages to enjoy, it is looking to raise money and gather donations to help address food insecurity in Kent County.

The event is happening Saturday, August 19 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Woodland Mall Macy's Court.

Attendees can expect a whole slew of fun from music, to arts and crafts, to characters and even a 360-degree photo booth.

To participate, organizers are asking for non-perishable food items and/or monetary donations to go towards the Salvation Army's emergency food pantry.

The nonprofit said the number of people in need is increasing daily.

To be able to address it, they said they will need another $10,000 alone just to stay at that level. On a monthly basis, the nonprofit feeds around 550 people, including 145 children.

“If you're not feeling fulfilled and sustained, you know, how being able to concentrate throughout the school day is very, very important? It's very important that we be able to have like those well-balanced, nutritious meals throughout the day," said Woodland Mall's Interim Senior Marketing Director Mikia Ross.

The Salvation Army is asking for donations like canned goods, pasta and pasta sauces, ramen noodles and macaroni and cheese.

If you would like to participate or donate, stop by Woodland Mall this Saturday afternoon.

There will be additional resources for families in need like housing assistance and clothing.