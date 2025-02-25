'AVOID THE AREA': Crash involving pedestrian shuts down SB Alpine Avenue

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The public is asked to “avoid the area” while crews respond to a crash involving a pedestrian in Comstock Park Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at Alpine Avenue and Lamoreaux Drive before 6 p.m., according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

We’re told the driver turned south onto Alpine when they hit a pedestrian. The driver reportedly told investigators the sun's glare on their windshield prevented them from being able to see the pedestrian.

MSP says the pedestrian was hospitalized in unknown condition.

The southbound lanes are closed while investigation takes place.

