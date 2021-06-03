Autocam Medical announces new $60M building in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Autocam Medical, a global contract manufacturer of precision, surgical and medical components and devices, will invest $60 million through 2024 to expand its manufacturing footprint and capability in West Michigan.

A new facility in Kentwood will make products that improve customers’ health, according to a news release Thursday.

The new, 100,000-square-foot facility and global headquarters will be located on Broadmoor and 36th Street, housing state-of-the-art equipment and technology built to Autocam Medical specifications and proprietary processes.

The plant expansion is expected to create 250 jobs in West Michigan.

Company officials have already started hiring and say they expect to increase their hiring efforts “significantly” over the next year.

Autocam Medical has doubled its revenue and employment at its Kentwood location over the past five years.

The company chose to continue expanding in West Michigan because of the availability of a skilled workforce.

“We decided to locate this new plant in West Michigan because even in a tight labor market, we have been able to find highly qualified team members,” said John C. Kennedy, Autocam Medical’s president and CEO. “We believe the workforce here has allowed us to develop advanced technology that brings cost effective solutions to our customers, therefore enabling us to be among the best medical device contract manufacturers in the world.”

Autocam Medical plans to add skilled machinists, engineers and technicians.

Most of these positions will be hourly, and the company provides training opportunities to all associates.

The average hourly associate at Autocam Medical earns about $58,000 per year plus benefits, including quarterly incentives, a 401K match of $3,000 and a premium-free health plan that rewards employees for positive lifestyle choices.

“We have built the company around the value of investing in our people and their growth,” Kennedy said. “The company’s success is due to the knowledge that the employees bring to Autocam Medical every day.”

The new facility is expected to be ready by January 2022.