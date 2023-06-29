Attorneys: Fmr. Kentwood high schooler seeks damages after being raped by staff member

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Charges have been filed against the Kentwood Public School District for allegedly ignoring reports that a 16-year-old girl had been raped by a staff member.

Marko Law, PLLC, says John Hunt raped an East Kentwood High School student multiple times for a year and a half starting in early 2019, further alleging the school did not give protection when she reported the assault.

Hunt was reportedly in his mid-40s at the time.

We’re told Hunt “groomed” her starting in the 2018–19 school year by inquiring about personal details and feigning that he cared about her.

Hunt eventually used that information to force the victim into a sexual relationship until late July 2020, according to Marko Law.

Attorneys say the victim was aware that what Hunt did was inappropriate and sought therapy in May 2019, adding her therapist noted she reported the assault in or by September.

Marko Law claims the school district ignored the student’s report and did not step in to protect the victim, who reportedly thinks other children were victimized by the same person.

We’re told Hunt was subsequently charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was sentenced in July 2022.

“Every parent should be able to send his or her child to school and expect that the school will not needlessly endanger them,” says Attorney Jon Marko. “In today’s world, we all worry about our children at school. But no one should have to worry about harm to the child from within the very school that is supposed to protect them. This predator should have never been hired in the first place and the school had an obligation to keep [victim’s name redacted] safe from its own employees.”

The law firm now demands relief in the form of damages and compensation toward the victim.

