Aquinas College welcomes new president: Alicia Córdoba

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College announced Thursday it will welcome its ninth president, Alicia Córdoba.

Córdoba joins Aquinas with more than two decades of experience in Catholic higher education, both as a faculty member and administrator.

Right now, Córdoba serves as associate vice president and Beirne director of the Center for Catholic Studies at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio.

Previously, she spent 19 years at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois.

Córdoba graduated from The Juilliard School where she was the first woman to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts in English horn performance.

“On behalf of the board of trustees, I am delighted to welcome Dr. Córdoba as the ninth president of Aquinas College. After a rigorous national search, extensive on-campus interviews and prayerful discernment, President-elect Córdoba was the clear and unanimous choice to lead Aquinas College at this pivotal time in higher education.

“Alicia is a servant-leader who brings decades of experience in higher education leadership, demonstrated fundraising success and stewardship and strong financial acumen within the higher education business model.

“Her skill set is a perfect match for the criteria we have established for our next president and will be a strong complement to those of our current leadership team,” said Marcie Hillary, Board Chair.

Córdoba succeeds Kevin Quinn, who decided not to renew his contract.

President-elect Córdoba will start her tenure at Aquinas College on July 1.

